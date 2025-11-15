Empathy for students’ voices

MANY students across the Visayas are expressing concern over the immediate return of face-to-face classes, even as they continue to recover from not just Typhoon Tino but also a strong earthquake that struck the region a month earlier.

The successive disasters left thousands of families homeless, emotionally exhausted, and struggling to piece their lives back together. Yet just days after the calamity, some schools announced the return of face-to-face classes — a move that left many students feeling unheard, unprepared, and overwhelmed.

“Our roof was damaged, and we had no water or electricity for days,” said Jamaica Javines, a college student from the University of the Visayas. “When I heard that classes would resume right away, I felt disappointed. It’s hard to focus when you’re still haunted by the sound of the wind and the fear that another storm or earthquake might come. I understand that education is important, but I believe our safety and peace of mind should always come first,” she added.

Some schools have shown compassion by postponing classes, giving students time to rest and recover from the disaster.

Aeron Adremisen, a student at the University of Cebu Lapu-Lapu and Mandaue, shared, “I felt a bit stressed and unprepared when the school announced the resumption of classes because things at home were still not back to normal. Honestly, I wasn’t fully ready to attend classes again since I was still tired and worried about our situation. But then I felt relieved and thankful when the class got postponed after students voiced out and our situation was understood and that we were given time to recover properly.”

However, for many students, the trauma left by the typhoon made it difficult to return to class so soon.

“Typhoon Tino brought back the trauma of Bagyong Odette,” said Alicelyn Yap, a student from Visayas State University. “I felt disappointed that the classes would resume so soon. Many are still recovering, with no electricity, unstable internet, and damaged classrooms not just because of the typhoon but also from the recent earthquake. We’re trying to catch up on lessons while still coping with the aftermath of the typhoon.”

Katrina Saavedra, a student from the University of San Carlos, shared the same perspective: “I felt disappointed when I heard that classes would resume so soon. Many students are still struggling — some without power or water, and others still anxious after both the earthquake and the storm. I just wish the administration listened more to what students were going through.”

Schools are meant to nurture not only the mind but also the heart. Administrators must remember that students are not just learners—they are survivors whose voices reflect the reality of living through a disaster.

After a calamity, what students need most is not pressure, but compassion. The greatest lesson a school can teach is the value of empathy and truly hearing its students. / Allyne May Abayon / Junior Journo