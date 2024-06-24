Emperador allots P6.5 Billion in Capex in 2024

EMPERADOR Inc. – a leading global brandy and whisky conglomerate – allocates P6.5 billion for capital expenditures in 2024. The bulk of the capex will be for the company’s whisky business, particularly for the Dalmore distillery expansion which will be completed in the latter half of 2024. The expansion will double the capacity of the current Dalmore distillery. The company has also started expanding the maturation complex in Invergordon, building more warehouses for whisky aging to house the additional liquid to be produced by the larger Dalmore distillery. Aside from capacity expansion, the capex will also partly fund Whyte and Mackay’s sustainability goal to be carbon neutral by 2030. Distillery upgrades will be made to make operations more efficient and sustainable. Among Whyte and Mackay’s sustainability projects are an anaerobic digestion bioenergy center, and a biomass boiler system. A small portion of the capex will be utilized by the brandy business for upgrades in machinery and equipment to facilitate more efficient operations. / PR