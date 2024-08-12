‘Employees’ fate to be determined by September’

THE fate of more than 2,000 casual and job order employees at Cebu City Hall will be known in September.

Acting Mayor Raymond Alvin Garcia told the City Hall employees during the flag raising on Monday, Aug. 12, 2024, that they will be evaluated.

The Human Resource and Development Office (HRDO) and department heads will form an evaluation committee to assess regular, casual and job order (JO) employees.

Garcia said the committee will review employees’ job descriptions and functions across all departments.

The acting mayor assured a fair evaluation process, saying that he has observed some employees doing less work while others have multiple functions.

“I want to ensure that those who remain are truly useful employees,” Garcia said in a mix of Cebuano and English.

He plans to inform casual and JO employees about their renewal status by the first week of September.

The employees whose contracts will not be renewed will be given a chance to file an appeal, Garcia said.

Rightsizing

The acting mayor also addressed the need for “rightsizing,” a policy initiated by suspended Mayor Michael Rama, aimed at reducing staff numbers while improving efficiency.

Garcia acknowledged that little progress had been made on the rightsizing move, but reaffirmed his commitment to continuing the initiative.

Henry Tomalabcad, HRDO head, reported that Cebu City Hall currently employs around 6,700 people, including 2,776 temporary workers and 1,321 permanent staff. The administration aims to fill all 2,100 available plantilla positions.

Garcia has directed the Personnel Selection Board to speed up the hiring procedure for permanent positions. This is his response to the Civil Service Commission’s and the Commission on Audit’s recommendations to the City to hire additional more regular employees. / JPS