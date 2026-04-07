Enano eyes IBO title vs unbeaten Adams

SEM Jopet Enano will try to win the International Boxing Organization (IBO) Oceania-Orient featherweight title when he faces undefeated Australian Tyrell Adams on Wednesday, April 8, 2026, in New South Wales, Australia.

Enano wants to bounce back after a close loss to Misaka Hirano in his last fight. Two of the three judges scored the bout in favor of Hirano by just two points, while the third judge ruled it a draw.

The Filipino boxer has notable wins over BJ Wild and Reycar Auxilio. His only other loss came in 2024, when he dropped a majority decision to Bryan Cabrillos.

Adams, 20, is seen as a rising prospect. He turned professional last year and has already won six fights. He has beaten experienced fighters such as Shamal Ram Anuj and George Lumoly.

Both fighters weighed in at 125.5 pounds ahead of the bout.

Enano holds a 7-2 record with three knockouts, while Adams remains unbeaten at 6-0, also with three knockouts. / EKA