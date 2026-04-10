Enano shocks Aussie rival, wins IBO title

SEM Jopet Enano pulled off a big upset after defeating previously unbeaten Australian Tyrell Adams by unanimous decision on Wednesday, April 8, 2026, in New South Wales, Australia.

With the win, Enano captured the International Boxing Organization (IBO) Oceania-Orient featherweight title.

The 26-year-old Enano entered the fight as the underdog. Many expected Adams, a rising 20-year-old prospect, to win and improve his record. But Enano had other plans.

Fighting in front of a home crowd for Adams, Enano showed courage and determination. He kept the pressure on from start to finish, landing strong combinations that shook Adams and forced him to back away several times.

After eight rounds, all three judges scored the fight 80-72 in favor of Enano, giving him a clear and convincing victory.

With the win, Enano improved his record to 8 wins and 2 losses, with 3 knockouts. Adams suffered his first career defeat and now holds a 6-1 record, also with 3 knockouts. / EKA