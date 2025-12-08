End political clans, end corruption, Caritas urges

THE social action arm of the Catholic Bishops’ Conference of the Philippines (CBCP) on Monday, Dec. 8, 2025, pushed for the passage of the Anti-Dynasty Law.

Caritas Philippines president Bishop Gerardo Alminaza believed that the passage of the said measure will end corruption in the country.

“An anti-dynasty law should be passed without delay. Some clans have dominated politics for decades. Yet, even newer politicians in national leadership seem to quickly expand their reach through the election or appointment of their relatives,” he said in a statement.

The San Carlos bishop urged the public “not to tolerate political dynasties,” adding that it is time for fresh qualified names and faces to run the government.

He noted that the push for such reforms reflects a broader moral call that many Filipinos, including the Catholic faithful, continue to express.

“We are facing a moral reckoning, and our people are seeking the truth. Corruption must finally end; nothing less will do. This is also the moment for our nation to pass a genuine anti-dynasty law,” Alminaza added.

According to the Philippine Center for Investigative Journalism, there are at least 18 political dynasties that have five or more members in public office elected in the May 2025 polls.

The bishop also warned that some people in the government will try to create an impression that they have thoroughly addressed the corruption issue and urged the public to “stand together and continue our advocacy until measures for non-repetition and accountability are

fully achieved.”

At the same time, he said that “anti-corruption, integral ecology advocacy, and social action must remain in focus.”

Alminaza added that the public protests held recently demonstrated widespread recognition that corruption and ecological neglect continue to harm poor communities the most.

“Vibrant and varied actions around the country, where multisectoral groups participated, should inspire us all to keep learning together. We need to keep exercising synodality and solidarity with the poor, with one another, and with other concerned groups,” he said. / PNA