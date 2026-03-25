Energy emergency sparks calls for clear plan

BUSINESS groups are urging the government to lay out a clear and coordinated response plan after President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. declared a state of national energy emergency, warning of rising costs and risks to competitiveness.

Mandaue Chamber of Commerce and Industry (MCCI) President Barbara “Bambi” Gothong-Tan said the declaration highlights long-standing weaknesses in the country’s energy supply chain, which have already caused persistent disruptions.

“The declaration, while significant, underscores the urgency of addressing vulnerabilities that have long impacted fuel stability,” she said.

Gothong-Tan stressed that energy remains the “lifeblood of the economy,” noting that uncertainty in supply sources could trigger a ripple effect on inflation, employment, and overall economic competitiveness.

She urged the national government to act “swiftly and decisively,” including reviewing and possibly suspending excise taxes and value-added tax on fuel, as well as accelerating efforts to secure alternative and sustainable energy sources.

“At this critical juncture, timely and coordinated action will be essential to cushion the impact on businesses and consumers and to safeguard economic resilience,” she added.

Clear, targeted interventions

The Talisay Chamber of Commerce and Industry echoed the call, saying the declaration had been widely anticipated as early as the first week of the ongoing Middle East conflict.

Chamber president Carl Cabusas said an earlier declaration could have helped micro, small, and medium enterprises (MSMEs) better prepare and recalibrate operations amid volatile fuel and power costs.

“Given the global supply disruptions and volatility, earlier action would have allowed MSMEs to strategize more effectively,” he said.

Cabusas added that while the chamber recognizes the intent of the measure, it expects “clear, responsive, and targeted interventions,” particularly relief and support mechanisms for businesses most vulnerable to energy price swings.

“We look forward to working closely with relevant agencies to ensure that the concerns of our local business community are heard and addressed,” he said.

The Philippine Exporters Confederation Inc. (Philexport) also welcomed the declaration, citing the need to stabilize fuel prices and shield the economy from external shocks driven by geopolitical tensions.

However, the group warned that exporters are already feeling the impact of rising fuel costs, which are pushing up logistics, shipping, and production expenses.

“These increases risk eroding the competitiveness of Philippine exports in an already challenging global market,” Philexport said.

To mitigate the impact, the group called for targeted support measures, including temporary relief on fuel and logistics costs, waivers on government shares in port and toll fees, and faster rollout of fuel subsidy programs for critical industries.

It also urged the government to accelerate trade facilitation and digitalization efforts to reduce non-energy costs, and to coordinate closely with logistics providers to prevent excessive rate increases.

Philexport said exporters, for their part, should continue adopting energy-efficient practices, optimizing supply chains, and exploring alternative markets and transport strategies.

“Close collaboration between government and industry will be key to ensuring the country weathers the crisis and emerges more resilient and competitive,” it said.

Uplift

President Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr. on Tuesday night, March 24, 2026, declared a state of national energy emergency in response to the ongoing US-Israel conflict with Iran, citing the “imminent danger” to the availability and stability of the country’s energy supply.

Marcos signed Executive Order No. 110 declaring a state of national energy emergency and authorizing the Unified Package for Livelihoods, Industry, Food and Transport (Uplift).

Uplift aims to safeguard national interest by ensuring the stability of domestic energy supply, uninterrupted delivery of essential services, continuity of economic activity, and the welfare of all citizens, particularly vulnerable sectors, as well as to mitigate the impact of the conflict in the oil-rich region. / KOC