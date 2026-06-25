Energy firm acquires 200-MW wind project

CONSUMERS could benefit from a more reliable and cleaner electricity supply in the coming years after Vivant Energy Corp. expanded its renewable energy portfolio through the acquisition of a 200-megawatt wind power project in Northern Samar, adding capacity that can help ease the country’s growing power demand.

In a statement, Vivant Energy Corp., through subsidiary Vivant Renewable Energy Corp., has acquired a 100 percent stake in Samar Philippines Renewable Corp. (SPRC) from Envision Energy Philippines Corp., giving it full ownership of the wind farm project being developed across the municipalities of Lavezares, Allen, Victoria, and Rosario.

Targeted for completion and grid integration by the end of 2028, the project is expected to generate about 695 gigawatt-hours of electricity annually — enough to supply more than 190,000 households — while strengthening the country’s renewable energy capacity.

Energy security

The additional renewable generation is expected to improve long-term energy security by diversifying the country’s power mix, reducing dependence on imported fossil fuels, and helping stabilize electricity supply as demand continues to grow.

The project is also projected to avoid around 487,000 metric tons of carbon dioxide emissions each year, supporting the Philippines’ transition to cleaner energy sources.

Vivant said the acquisition advances its renewable energy expansion strategy, with 36 percent of the project’s capacity already awarded under the government’s fourth Green Energy Auction Program. The remaining capacity will be supplied through an offtake agreement with a retail electricity supplier.

Envision, the project’s original developer, will continue to support the venture by providing turbine technology, engineering expertise and development assistance as the project moves toward construction and commercial operations.

According to Vivant, expanding wind power in resource-rich areas such as Northern Samar will help build a more resilient electricity system and contribute to the country’s long-term energy stability, ultimately benefiting consumers through a more diversified and sustainable power supply. / KOC