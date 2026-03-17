Energy saving urged as oil prices climb

MICRO, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs) in Talisay City are ramping up energy-saving measures as the government moves to secure additional oil supply amid rising global fuel prices driven by geopolitical tensions in the Middle East.

The Talisay City Chamber of Commerce and Industry said businesses are closely monitoring developments within the franchise area of Visayan Electric Company, warning that sustained increases in global oil prices could eventually feed into higher electricity rates.

Chamber president Carl Cabusas said MSMEs remain particularly vulnerable to cost swings, noting that even modest increases in power expenses could force firms to adjust services, manpower allocation or sourcing strategies to stay viable.

The warning comes as the national government takes preemptive steps to stabilize supply. Finance Secretary Frederick Go announced that PNOC Exploration Corp. will procure two million barrels of oil from global markets—equivalent to about 10 days of additional buffer stock—to help cushion the impact of potential supply disruptions.

“The procurement is a precautionary measure to dispel fears of an oil shortage,” Go said during the InvestPH conference on March 17, adding that the government is also working to diversify fuel import sources and secure better pricing through expanded supplier networks.

Oil prices have already surged by as much as P23.90 per liter this week, reflecting volatility linked to the Middle East conflict.

For MSMEs, the immediate concern is how these global developments could translate into higher operating costs, particularly electricity. The chamber said businesses should begin adopting practical energy-efficiency measures to mitigate risks.

These include switching off air-conditioning units during lunch breaks, setting cooling systems at around 24 degrees Celsius, and aligning delivery or logistics schedules with peak operational hours to reduce fuel consumption.

While the chamber is not yet recommending drastic measures such as a four-day workweek due to potential impacts on workers’ incomes, it acknowledged that firms may need to revisit operational strategies if cost pressures persist.

Amid the uncertainty, the group is urging responsible energy use, knowledge-sharing and closer cooperation within the local business community to help MSMEs remain resilient as global and domestic energy dynamics continue to evolve. / KOC WITH PNA REPORT