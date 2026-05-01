Energy shocks threaten Asean growth, ministers warn

ECONOMIC ministers of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (Asean) warned of mounting risks to regional growth as escalating tensions in the Middle East disrupt global energy markets, trade routes and supply chains, with knock-on effects on inflation, food security and business confidence, particularly for micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs).

At a special meeting of the Asean Economic Community Council (AECC) on April 30, 2026, held via videoconference, ministers cited growing instability along key maritime routes, including the Strait of Hormuz, a critical artery for global oil and liquefied natural gas shipments. The disruption, they said, is driving volatility in energy prices and sharply increasing freight, insurance and logistics costs.

The ministers warned that these shocks are spilling over into broader economic conditions, contributing to inflationary pressures, exchange rate swings and tighter financial conditions across the region. They reiterated the need to keep sea lanes open and ensure unimpeded transit in accordance with international law, including the United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea.

Food systems under pressure

Rising energy and transport costs are also cascading into food systems, with higher fertilizer prices and potential supply disruptions threatening farm productivity ahead of planting seasons. This could strain food supply and worsen cost-of-living pressures, particularly for vulnerable households and smaller economies. Ministers called for targeted and coordinated policy responses, including stronger regional cooperation on fertilizer supply and market information.

Asean welcomed recent commitments by agriculture ministers to safeguard food security, including the use of the Asean Plus Three Emergency Rice Reserve and improved monitoring through the Asean Food Security Information System. Greater collaboration on sustainable agriculture, water management and climate resilience was also encouraged.

Trade, logistics measures pushed

To cushion supply chain disruptions, ministers pledged to strengthen intra-Asean trade and logistics coordination, keep borders and ports open, and avoid imposing unnecessary non-tariff barriers, particularly on essential goods. They also pushed for the swift ratification of the amended Asean Trade in Goods Agreement and the expansion of digital customs systems such as the Asean Single Window.

On energy, officials stressed Asean’s vulnerability due to its reliance on imports and committed to diversifying supply sources, accelerating renewable energy development, and advancing regional power connectivity through initiatives such as the Asean Power Grid and the Trans-Asean Gas Pipeline. A proposal to explore joint oil stockpiling was also noted.

Tourism, MSMEs face strain

The tourism sector, meanwhile, faces renewed pressure from rising fuel costs. Ministers highlighted the need for energy-efficient transport solutions and sustainable tourism practices to protect the industry’s recovery and competitiveness.

Amid heightened global uncertainty, Asean underscored the importance of coordinated macroeconomic responses, deeper regional integration and engagement with international financial institutions to safeguard stability. Emergency measures may be deployed to support MSMEs and vulnerable sectors, but these must remain targeted, transparent and consistent with global trade rules.

Diversification efforts accelerated

To support business resilience, ministers committed to diversifying trade and investment sources through existing agreements, including the Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership, and fast-tracking the proposed Asean Digital Economy Framework Agreement this year.

Asean reaffirmed its support for an open, rules-based multilateral trading system anchored on the World Trade Organization and pledged to continue engaging external partners to keep trade predictable and non-discriminatory.

The bloc will continue to monitor developments and may convene further special meetings as needed. Recommendations from the meeting will be submitted to leaders at the upcoming Asean Summit, alongside proposals to strengthen regional preparedness, protect supply chains and reinforce long-term economic resilience. / KOC