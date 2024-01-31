Enforcement of 3-meter easement along Bulacao River displaces 500 households

MORE than 500 households in Cebu City are affected with the enforcement of three-meter easements along the Bulacao River.

During the “Gubat sa Baha” teleradyo program of the Cebu City Government over Sugboanon Channel on Tuesday, January 30, 2024, retired colonel Jefferson Omandam, Bulacao river commander, said that after the barangay election in October 2023, they visited the elected officials to inform them about the City Government’s intention of taking care of rivers.

Omandam said the Bulacao River stretches over more than 27 kilometers and covers four barangays: Pamutan, Toong, Bulacao, and Inayawan.

Omandam said there are at least 12 to 15 families in Pamutan that will be affected by the clearing operations.

Meanwhile, he said there are no affected families in Toong, as no one resides within the easement zone.

He added, though, that there are more than a hundred in Bulacao and Inayawan.

Omandam said three-meter easement zones are referred to as non-buildable areas by law, and are deemed beyond the reach of commercial activities.

Omandam said he urged the affected residents to prepare for eventual relocation as necessary.

Asked regarding the cash-for-work program, which is aimed at assisting affected families in river cleanup efforts, Omandam said there were at least 63 families who benefited from the initiative.

Omandam said the cash-for-work is a National Government initiative, which is facilitated by the Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD).

He said the program has provided employment opportunities for the affected families while contributing to river rehabilitation efforts. (AML)