Enforcers get shade breaks, rotations

MANDAUE City traffic enforcers are allowed flexible field rotations and regular shade breaks to protect them from extreme heat, Traffic Enforcement Agency of Mandaue (Team) head Hyll Retuya said.

Retuya said enforcers are not required to stand under the sun throughout their eight-hour shifts and may seek shade to avoid prolonged exposure to direct sunlight and reduce the risk of heat-related illnesses.

“Our personnel are not required to stand on the road under the sun for the entire eight-hour shift because, of course, we are also looking after their health,” Retuya said.

However, enforcers must remain within their assigned areas even when seeking temporary shelter from the heat so they can respond immediately to traffic incidents, he said.

“They can move to the side, but they must not leave their assigned areas. They must remain within their designated areas in case there are vehicle breakdowns or other incidents that would require their immediate presence,” he said.

Retuya also instructed personnel to bring their own drinking water to reduce the risk of dehydration, particularly during the hottest hours of the day.

The city’s traffic light system has also reduced the need for enforcers to stand in the middle of intersections, he said.

“They do not necessarily have to stand in the middle of the intersection when doing so is already redundant. They only need to remain visible. They should stand in the middle only when necessary,” he said.

Meanwhile, the agency plans to install additional traffic lights in Barangays Opao and Canduman by December to improve road safety.

Retuya said personnel may also wear alternative uniforms, including dry-fit shirts, to help them cope with the heat.

Team has more than 420 personnel, nearly 300 of whom are deployed in the field.

Retuya said the agency has not recorded any cases of heatstroke among its personnel. / ABC