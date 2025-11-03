Engelbert Humperdinck 89, set for 'The Last Waltz Farewell Tour' in Cebu

For Humperdinck, returning to the Queen City of the South feels more like coming home to an audience that has always sung along.

“I’ve played in Cebu before, and it’s one of my favorite places to perform,” he said in an online interview with the local press. “This time, I hope I’m even better. The audience knows what I did before, and I can’t wait for them to come back and see me again.”

For Filipinos

Humperdinck’s connection with Filipino fans runs deep. His music, lush with emotion and sincerity, has found a place in Filipino culture. Songs like “Release Me,” “The Last Waltz,” and “A Man Without Love” are staples of karaoke nights and family gatherings.

“Most of my songs are in karaoke machines, and I think that’s one of the reasons why my music has stayed alive,” he shared. “It’s very flattering, karaoke has kept my songs going for generations.”

To this day, even younger audiences recognize his timeless melodies, often through the voices of parents or grandparents who once slow-danced to his records.

The showman

Despite the years and miles, Humperdinck’s dedication to his craft has never faltered. Every performance, he says, is guided by precision and respect for his audience.

“I like to keep everything professional — the lighting, the sound, the routine of the show,” he explained. “I take the show all over the world, get audience reactions, and learn what songs people like and what songs to take out. It’s a question of knowing what the audience wants.”

That instinct for connection has made him one of the most enduring figures in popular music. Since his breakthrough in the 1960s, Humperdinck has sold millions of records worldwide and performed to packed concert halls.

When asked how he keeps his voice strong after all these years, Humperdinck’s answer is all about the love for what he does.

“I take steam. I exercise my voice. I just keep it going,” he said. “The more I sing, the stronger my voice becomes — that’s why I love being with an audience.”

Even now, he continues to find meaning in every lyric he sings. Since the passing of his beloved wife Patricia, many of his songs have taken on a deeper emotional resonance.

“Since her passing, I read the lyrics much differently than before,” he admitted. “They have more sensitivity to them now, and it seems that every song includes a memory of her.”

Song for Cebu

For his upcoming concert, Humperdinck revealed that he’ll be performing something extra special for his Filipino fans, a song in their language.

“I’ll be singing a song in your language,” he said with a smile. “It’s going to be very, very nice for me.”

In past visits, he’s often spoken about how flattering it is to see local artists, even impersonators, paying homage to his style and voice.