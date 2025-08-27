Engineer shot in Negros Oriental, investigation underway

AN ENGINEER and contractor was shot by an unidentified assailant on the National Highway in Sitio Omanod, Barangay San Francisco, Santa Catalina, Negros Oriental, around 7 a.m., Wednesday, Aug. 27, 2025.

His relatives identified the victim as engineer Angelito Uy Mendoza, 58, a resident of Barangay Manalongon in the said town.

Mendoza was brought to the hospital after sustaining three gunshot wounds to his back.

According to a statement from the family, before the shooting, the victim was having coffee with a friend in Barangay Manalongon.

After this, Mendoza rode his motorcycle towards his quarry site in Sitio Omanod to inspect it. Upon arriving at the location, he was suddenly shot and fell off his motorcycle.

The assailant quickly fled on a motorcycle.

According to Police Lieutenant Stephen Polinar, information officer of the Negros Oriental Police Provincial Office, they have launched a manhunt operation to arrest the person responsible.

Members of the Scene of the Crime Operation recovered one empty shell from a .45 caliber firearm at the crime scene.

Although the motive has not yet been determined, Polinar announced that they now have a “lead” they are pursuing in their investigation. / AYB