Engineering office revamp eyed over delayed projects

LAPU-LAPU City Mayor Ma. Cynthia “Cindi” Chan said the City Government is looking into a revamp of the City Engineering Office (CEO) amid a backlog of concerns and slow office operations.

During an interview with reporters following her State of the City Address, Chan said several concerns remain unresolved within the office, prompting closer monitoring and improvements to ensure timely project implementation.

Chan added that she has been holding monthly meetings to monitor development projects.

Operational delays

“Daghan paman gyud kaayo mi’g pending diri, amo paman tarungon ang engineering diri hinay kaayo… Amo lage na i-revamp ang engineering,” Chan said.

(We still have a lot of pending matters here. We need to fix the engineering side first because they are moving very slowly. We will revamp the engineering.)

“Asa dapit gyud ang hinay nya nganong di man nato mapadali. Unsa ilang mga excuse? Unsa ilang mga dapat natong usbon?” Chan added.

(Where exactly is the delay and why can’t we speed things up? What are their excuses? What are the things we need to change?)

Performance review

On Friday, July 24, 2026, Chan, together with Lone District Rep. Junard “Ahong” Chan, met with CEO officials and personnel to discuss improving office performance and enforcing stricter project monitoring.

City Administrator Danilo Almendras and City Engineer Sharon Baguio also attended the meeting.

Stakeholder coordination

Meanwhile, Representative Chan called on the CEO to address complaints faster and strengthen coordination with relevant stakeholders to ensure development projects comply with local regulations.

Permit enforcement

The lawmaker also pushed for tighter monitoring of permit requirements, particularly for projects involving the conversion or filling of fishponds and other land development activities.

He said projects carried out without proper authorization could disrupt waterways, drainage systems and the surrounding environment. He stressed that developers must secure required permits and undergo appropriate inspections before starting construction or other development work. / DPC