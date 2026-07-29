Cebu's rising R&B artist reflects on his journey ahead of 'Concord'

In a scene where musical bedrock was built on high-decibel rock anthems and indie riffs, carving out a space for smooth, mood-laden R&B requires patience and an unshakeable sense of self. For local producer and artist Bryle Lagahit, better known by his stage name brayll, the journey hasn’t been about fitting into Cebu’s existing mold. Instead, it has been about creating a brand-new frequency altogether.

From catching vibes late at night in his room to steering his own creative movement, brayll has spent years crafting a sonic universe tailored for solitary drives and midnight overthinking. Now, with the release of his third EP, “CONCORD,” the Cebuano artist is ready to close one major chapter and open the door to something entirely his own.

Finding his voice

For brayll, the journey into creation began early — not with a microphone, but behind the music production and editing screen at just 12 years old. That early passion for media production naturally evolved into beat making and mixing, which eventually unlocked his voice.

‘‘I found my voice through the process of learning how to produce and mix. That’s when I realized R&B is the only genre that truly feeds my soul because it allows me to express myself freely,’’ he said.

Influenced by a heavy-hitting roster that includes Justin Bieber, Bryson Tiller, Chris Brown and the late D’Angelo, brayll’s music bridges the gap between raw vulnerability and polished studio craft — striking a delicate balance between soft neo-soul sensibilities and grounded, masculine grittiness.

Navigating a local ecosystem heavily defined by rock and indie bands hasn’t dimmed his outlook. Instead, brayll views Cebu’s R&B scene not as a battleground, but as open territory waiting to expand.

To help foster that growth, he launched Good Crew Collective back in 2020, immersing himself in the local hip-hop and urban culture alongside a strong circle of crew members and collaborators: Lowie Soza, KOJI, HYC, JCLDST, Arrie, GLOCKINMYLAP, Swxndied and Dollahin. Looking back to his early days — including his very first gig at Handuraw, which he admits with a laugh was embarrassingly nerve-wracking — he remains confident about where the movement is headed.

‘‘R&B here in Cebu is honestly a bit underappreciated, but we all have our own pace and our own lane, so it never really feels like competition,’’ brayll said. ‘‘I truly believe that someday, the R&B scene here in Cebu is going to grow into something much bigger.”

The sound

To capture the ‘‘brayll vibe’’ is to embrace the hours long after the sun goes down. His catalog thrives on atmosphere — heartbreak, longing and warm, cathartic energy designed for quiet rooms or headlamp-lit highway stretches.

His sonic evolution is formally structured across his Three C’s Trilogy, beginning with his debut project, “Conversion,” which he released at just 16 years old. That early EP focused heavily on transformation and the discomfort of stepping out of his shell to pursue media and music production.

He followed that foundation with “Constancy,” a darker, grittier endeavor defined by slow, heavy drums, spooky electronic textures and deep personal struggles. That period tapped into a distinct ‘‘Dark R&B’’ lane, channeling raw devotion to his craft even while navigating a difficult season in life.

Set for release on Friday, July 31, 2026, ‘‘CONCORD’’ will serve as the trilogy’s softer, light-infused conclusion. Leaning into a neo-soul direction and experimenting with new vocal registers, the project will capture a sense of renewal and a rediscovered joy in making music.

‘‘Releasing this final chapter, ‘CONCORD,’ now feels especially fitting,’’ brayll said. ‘‘It mainly focuses on showing more of my vulnerable side, reflecting me finding myself again and capturing a season where I love making music more than ever,’’

What sets brayll apart in the modern indie landscape is his end-to-end involvement in his craft. Every track on CONCORD was written, mixed and mastered by himself, with guitarist Daniel Miguel stepping in to lay down crucial live guitar work.

While he prefers writing in English to express his most nuanced late-night reflections, his roots remain deeply Cebuano. The visual identity of the project was brought to life through a close network of local collaborators, including Shadrach Patunob, Dyre Lerio, Luda and davidgocray.

When asked about the emotional anchor of the EP, brayll points to a specific line in track 6, titled ‘‘Too Good’’:

‘‘There’s a million reasons why we should keep going on,’’ he said.

‘‘It feels personal to me because it’s about saving a relationship, while also reflecting on staying locked in and patient with what I love most — and that’s making music for myself and for the people,’’ brayll said.

Looking ahead

As the Three C’s Trilogy comes to a close, “CONCORD” serves as both a resolution and a foundation. Moving forward, brayll plans to weave the distinct textures of all three projects into a singular, signature sound.

His journey as an independent artist in an evolving local scene also comes with a message of encouragement for fellow creators trying to carve out their own path, regardless of how unconventional their sound might seem at first.

“Padayon. No matter what genre you’re going for, just keep on going, because every niche eventually becomes big, and believe in what you do.”

Lastly, whether listeners hit play on a late-night commute or in the quiet isolation of their bedrooms, brayll’s goal remains simple: to keep company.

‘‘I want my listeners to feel heard, help them relax, feel good and feel some kind of way,’’ he said. ‘‘Like it’s keeping them company through whatever they’re going through.’’