‘Enough is Enough’: Governor Baricuatro slams Provincial Board over delays

GOVERNOR Pamela Baricuatro has issued a sharp ultimatum to the Cebu Provincial Board, declaring she is tired of waiting for action on critical local issues. In a press conference on Wednesday, March 18, 2026, the Governor shifted away from her usual professional tone, signaling a growing rift between her office and Vice Governor Glenn Soco.

The two leaders previously clashed earlier this month over quarry taxes, but the tension has now reached a breaking point over three major stalled projects. "There is a time to be a nice person and there’s a time to say enough is enough," Baricuatro said.

3 major roadblocks

The Governor identified three specific items that she says the Provincial Board has failed to act on:

The 93-1 Land Swap: A decades-old deal with Cebu City that would give nearly 5,000 families ownership of the land they live on.

CBRT Stance: The province’s official position on the Cebu Bus Rapid Transit project.

Legislative Guidelines: New rules for the Legislative Assistance Fund (LAF).

The 93-1 land swap crisis

The most urgent issue is the 93-1 land swap, a dispute that dates back to 1993. While Cebu City Mayor Nestor Archival has already been given the authority to sign a deal, the Provincial Board has reportedly sat on the document for three months.

Assistant Provincial Administrator Aldwin Empaces explained that everyone is simply waiting for the Board to authorize the Governor so both cities can meet and finalize the agreement. Even Cebu City Vice Mayor Tomas Osmeña recently visited the Capitol to urge the Board to clarify its terms and move forward.

For the 5,000 families involved, this isn't just about politics—it's about "security of tenure," or the legal right to stay in their homes without fear of being evicted. The deal was originally revived by the Baricuatro and Archival administrations to finally end a struggle that has lasted over 30 years.

While the Provincial Legal Office has formed a task force to double-check property values, the Governor insists that the time for waiting is over. The coming weeks will determine if the Board responds to the ultimatum or if the political divide in Cebu’s leadership continues to widen.