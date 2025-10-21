Enoveso rules weekly tilt

EIGHTY-three-year-old Dory Enoveso once again proved that age is only a number Sunday, Oct. 19, 2025, when she stood atop the podium as Sugbuanon Bowlers United’s (SugBU) “Bowler of the Week” at SM Seaside Bowling & Leisure Center.

Enoveso, who claimed the “Bowler of the Month” title in March, rolled a composed 193 in the three-man final shootout to capture the weekly diadem.

She outscored Jomar Jumapao (187) and Romeo Mauro (172), who settled for first runner-up and second runner-up honors, respectively.

Enoveso booked her spot in the shootout by topping Division B with a four-game total of 760. David Peña placed second with 719 and Reynaldo “Dodong” Dante notched 715 pinfalls for third. John Zamora finished fourth with 665, while Manny Bueno was fifth with 664.

Jumapao reached the finals after dominating the stacked Division A, posting a four-game aggregate of 780 to claim the group’s crown. Edgar Marshall Alqueza finished first runner-up with 728, followed by Ted Convocar (703). Roy Esolana (699) and Rommel Calipay (697) rounded out the division’s top five.

Romy Mauro earned his place in the shootout by finishing atop Division C with 676. Bebie Mauro (645) and Jose Nathaniel Andal (634) completed the top three. Cathy Sarabia (630) and Tessie Dante (603) came in fourth and fifth, respectively. / SC SPORTS