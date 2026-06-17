Entertainment Chinese Film Festival in Cebu marks 51 years of PH-China ties

Free public screenings in Cebu celebrated deep-rooted cultural bonds and modern cinematic artistry through cross-border storytelling.

To mark 51 years of diplomatic relations between China and the Philippines, a celebration of stories and cinematic craftsmanship recently took center stage at the Chinese Film Festival in Cebu. Running from June 10 to June 14, 2026, the event offered free admission to critically acclaimed Chinese films at a mall in Cebu, drawing film enthusiasts, students and members of the local Filipino-Chinese community.

The festival was organized by the Consulate General of the People’s Republic of China in Cebu, alongside the China Film Art Research Center, China Film Administration, China Film Archive, the Federation of Chinese Associations in Cebu and Chinatown TV. Far from being just a casual movie screening, the collaborative event brought a meticulously curated selection of celebrated modern Chinese films to local audiences, featuring daily screenings at 6:45 p.m.

The diverse lineup spanned several genres, offering Cebuano viewers a comprehensive look into the scale and emotional depth of modern Chinese filmmaking. Features included the epic fantasy “Creation of the Gods I: Kingdom of Storms,” the gripping action-thriller “Home Coming” and the inspiring sports drama “Never Say Never.”

Bridging cultures through the silver screen

During the festival’s grand launch, local leaders and diplomats gathered to highlight the power of cultural exchange through media, including Cebu City Mayor Nestor Archival.

“This festival not only showcased the richness of Chinese cinema, culture and storytelling, but also fostered friendship and cultural understanding between the Chinese and Filipino people,” Archival said, noting how cinema allowed different communities to discover shared human experiences.

People’s Republic of China Consul General Zhang Zhen also emphasized the deep, shared historical roots and the living truth of Filipino-Chinese friendship in Cebu.

“We can showcase the real China to the local people,” Zhang said. “I wish for Cebuanos to learn about China in both ancient and modern society.”

She further expressed hope that the universal language of film would inspire more locals to advocate for mutual respect, peace and closer bilateral cooperation.