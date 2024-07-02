Bisaya show ‘Kuan on One’ goes national

Bisaya talk show, "Kuan on One," hosted by none other than comedy actress, Melai Cantiveros-Francisco, premieres on July 2, 2024.

“Daghan kaayo’g maka-relate kay Binisaya kaayo na mga batasan ba; kanang mu agi kas purol sa imong papa unya makakita kag piso, balikon gyud nimo. Kana na mga joke ba. Makahilak gyud kag kinatawa,” Melai shared with her signature infectious enthusiasm. For those who need a translation, she’s promising jokes so relatable and quintessentially Bisaya that you’ll be rolling on the floor with laughter.

But "Kuan on One" isn't just about comedy but also a nostalgic trip back to the roots for our favorite Bisaya celebrities. Melai promises to bring out the best of Bisaya culture, sharing those moments that often get lost in the national spotlight when celebrities move to Luzon.

“It runs in the Bisaya culture na malipay dayun ta. Dili ta lisod pakataw-on,” Melai said.

Guests

In an exciting twist, Melai will now be known by the moniker "Kuantie" on her show, a nod to her signature use of the Bisaya word “kuan.” In Bisaya, "kuan" is a versatile placeholder word used in conversation when one can't think of the exact term, often used by Melai during her spontaneous and candid moments.

The show, "Kuan on One," promises a star-studded lineup. Teasers have already revealed that guests will include fellow "PBB" big winners Kim Chiu and Maymay Entrata, BINI members Aiah and Colet, Sheryn Regis, Vivoree, Jason Dy and Christian Bables.

Importance

"Kuan On One" tackles the frequent jokes and mistreatment aimed at Bisaya people. Sharing her own story, she makes it clear that despite the teasing, Bisaya folks are tough and can’t be easily put down.

“Bisag awayon ta wa man tay pakialam. Ako gani sauna mu-agi ko sa skwelahan, kantahan kog ‘kulot salot’ abi nilag muhilak ko? Ako nang sayawon oy. So gusto nako ipakita diri na bisan inyo mi daoton, kami mga Bisaya dili ninyo makuha among heart, dili kini matandaog ug dili kini mabag-o,” said Melai.

“Ang staff sa Kuan On One, duha lang mi Bisaya. Mao na ma amaze ko na nag-effort gyud sila ba na buhatan gyud og Bisaya na show. Tulo lang mi ka Bisaya unya kung mangatawa mi, makita gyud nimo ang imaginary question mark sa ilang mga nawng. So ga effort gyud sila na mailhan tang mga Bisaya sa national,” said Melai.

Schedule

Throughout its 13 episodes, viewers will be treated to the delightful spontaneity of Melai as she engages in candid conversations with her guests, discussing a wide array of topics in their native tongue. From heartfelt moments to hilarious exchanges, the show promises to bring a genuine and entertaining perspective to its audience. Make sure not to miss the exciting premiere on July 2, 6 p.m. available for streaming on ABS-CBN Entertainment's YouTube channel and iWantTFC.