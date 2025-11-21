'Chaotic' Miss Universe 2025 crowns Mexico

A CROWD of cheers and boos echoed through the Impact Challenger Hall in Thailand Friday, November 21, 2025, as Mexico's Fátima Bosche was crowned Miss Universe 2025, in what seems to be one of the most controversial editions of the annual pageant.

Bosche bested 119 candidates from around the world, succeeding Victoria Kjær Theilvig of Denmark. Thailand’s Praveenar Singh was named first runner-up, with Stephany Abasali of Venezuela, Ahtisa Manalo of the Philippines, and Olivia Yacé of Côte d’Ivoire rounding out the top five.

"As Miss Universe, I will say to them: believe in the power of your authenticity. Believe in yourself. Your dreams matter, your heart matters. And never let anyone make you doubt your worth, because you are worth everything, and you are powerful, and your voice needs to be heard," Bosche said during the final question-and-answer segment.

Bosche had earlier drawn significant attention during pre-pageant activities after a clash with Thai pageant executive Nawat Itsaragrisil. Nawat claimed she missed a scheduled activity and questioned her professionalism. Some reports said he called her a “dumbhead,” but Nawat insisted he had used the word “damaged.”

"I have a voice," Bosche told the media when she was escorted out of the activity after Nawat told her to be quiet while she tried to explain herself. Videos of their exchange went viral online.

MU 2025 controversies

This year's pageant had been marred by controversies leading up to the coronation. Miss Universe Thailand faced an intellectual property dispute after organizing a “Special Dinner and Talk Show” that the Miss Universe Organization (MUO) said was unauthorized, leading to its cancellation on November 6.

The pageant was further embroiled in controversy when contestants were allegedly asked to film online gambling promotions.

Several judges, including Omar Harfouch, Claude Makélélé, and Princess Camilla di Borbone delle Due Sicilie, also resigned over allegations of irregularities in finalist selection and personal reasons, forcing the organization to adjust the final jury panel.

Voting controversies also arose when the People’s Choice vote was extended without notice, resulting in a sudden surge for Paraguay and calls from fans for transparency and fairness.

Online, several discussions arose about who deserved the crown more, as some said that contestants who ranked lower gave stronger answers and performances on stage.

American comedian and actor Steve Byrne hosted the pageant, with Miss Universe 1993 Dayanara Torres and Miss Universe 2022 R’Bonney Gabriel providing commentary. The event also included a performance by Jeff Satur. (JGS/SunStar Philippines)