Dimples Romana's daughter achieves dream of becoming licensed commercial pilot at 20

ACTRESS Dimples Romana is beaming with pride as her eldest daughter, Callie, achieves a significant milestone at the tender age of 20 –- she's now a licensed commercial pilot.

The proud mother took to social media to share her overwhelming emotions, expressing her pride and admiration for Callie's determination and hard work.

"You’re making dad [Boyet Ahmee] and I look so darn good!!! WE ARE PROUD and humbled... I have not stopped crying buckets from thinking about all the struggles and sacrifices you have had to overcome to achieve your ultimate dream," Romana said. on Instagram.

Callie's journey to becoming a licensed commercial pilot has undoubtedly been one of dedication and perseverance. Leaving the comforts of home and venturing into the world alone, she has carved her own path with unwavering determination.

"Ate, may your beautiful story of dreaming big, staying true to yourself, leaving the comforts of home, living alone, and creating a path of your own with a heart determined to soar high inspire many other young people, especially women like yourself to never be afraid to march to the beat of their own drum and fly confidently like you do," Romana added.

Celebrities close to Romana also commented on Romana's congratulatory post.

"Congratulations, Callie!!! Congratulations, Boyet and Dimples!!!" actress Iza Calzado said.

"Yay congratulations Capt. [Callie Ahmee] and mom and dad!" beauty queen-actress Lara Quigaman said. (JGS)