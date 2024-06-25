Globe unlocks new digital frontiers with GSMA’s Open Gateway

Globe has taken a significant step forward in accelerating digital innovation. The mobile leader signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with the GSM Association (GSMA) to improve the interoperability and delivery of mobile services across different networks worldwide through collaboration and standardization.

This strategic partnership grants Globe access to the GSMA Open Gateway, an Applications Programming Interface (API) facility that represents a significant shift in how the telecom industry designs and delivers services within an API-driven economy.

By utilizing a common set of open source APIs that can be reused for different purposes, developers and cloud providers could gain access to operator networks via single points of entry or access, enabling rapid service deployment across the world’s largest connectivity platform. In addition, GSMA’s Open Gateway unlocks the full potential of 5G networks, allowing developers to create relevant and transformative services that can leverage on our network’s 5G capacity and security.

"Today marks a milestone for Globe as we embrace the GSMA Open Gateway initiative, teaming up with 40 mobile network operators to develop Mobile Network Open APIs," said Ernest L. Cu, president and chief executive offcer of Globe during the recent MOU signing attended by Julian M. Gorman, GSMA Asia Pacific Head.

"This groundbreaking effort allows real-time access and interconnection with the Globe network via open global APIs, opening up numerous opportunities for delivering more value to our customers and generating new revenue streams,” he added.

Welcoming Globe to the initiative, Gorman, said: “It’s great news that Globe Telecom and the mobile industry in the Philippines are getting behind our global GSMA Open Gateway initiative. By doing so, they’re helping developers gain universal access to operator networks both within the country and around the world through a set of common APIs. This will help drive the mobile economy and the launch of new services that deliver better customer experiences, combat fraud and unleash new functionality in 5G networks. We welcome Globe Telecom to this innovative new programme.”

GSMA’s Open Gateway launched with eight network APIs - SIM Swap API, Quality on Demand API, Device Status API, Number Verification API, Simple Edge Discovery API, One Time Password (SMS) API, Carrier Billing – Check Out API, and Device Location API. These APIs enable a wide range of capabilities, from enhancing security and fraud prevention to facilitating secure authentication and enabling location-based services.

Globe recognizes the vast potential of these common APIs in eHealth, agritech, emergency services, carbon accounting, and the Internet-of-Things (IoT) among other sectors. Open APIs can also benefit industries such as education through the integration of mobile learning platforms into school curricula; entertainment, by providing personalized content recommendations and interactive features to enhance user experience; secure eCommerce and transportation via improved traffic management systems and real-time updates on public transportation schedules.

"Leveraging open APIs across various sectors will help us significantly scale our ICT portfolio, even as we pursue our mission to solve our customers’ pain points at scale. Enabling seamless integration and innovation will significantly help API development and improve user experiences,” said Cu.

Open Gateway will also allow Globe to optimize its 5G network, including its use for Internet of Things (IoT) and deliver exceptional services for both its individual and business customers.

As Globe continues to thrive through strategic partnerships, the company is proud to join GSMA's initiative, aligning with its purpose of uplifting lives through technology

"We are incredibly grateful to GSMA for providing an opportunity for mobile network operators to explore and unlock the potential of Open APIs and 5G technology. GSMA's vision and initiative have paved the way for groundbreaking solutions across multiple industries, enhancing how we live and work. We look forward to continued collaboration, driving innovation and delivering transformative solutions to our customers,” concluded Cu.