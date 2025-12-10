Guttierez family seeks prayers for Eddie’s spinal procedure

THE family of veteran actor Eddie Gutierrez has asked the public to join them in prayer as he undergoes his first spinal procedure in Singapore.
In a statement posted on their social media pages, the Gutierrez family said the 82-year-old actor is currently at the Neuro Spine & Pain Center of Mount Elizabeth Hospital under the care of Dr. Prem Pillay.
“Please join us in prayer as our dad, Eddie Gutierrez, undergoes his first spinal procedure today in Singapore,” the family wrote.
“We humbly ask for prayers for a successful procedure, steady hands for the doctors, and complete healing for our dad. May everything go smoothly and unfold according to His perfect will,” the statement added.
They also expressed gratitude to relatives, friends, and supporters who have been praying and extending help during what they described as a difficult journey.
“Your prayers, generosity, and kindness mean more to us than words can express. We truly feel your love,” the family said.
The Gutierrez family likewise thanked the Filipino nurses attending to the actor abroad. “Maraming salamat po. Mabuhay kayong lahat,” they added.