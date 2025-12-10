Guttierez family seeks prayers for Eddie’s spinal procedure

THE family of veteran actor Eddie Gutierrez has asked the public to join them in prayer as he undergoes his first spinal procedure in Singapore.

In a statement posted on their social media pages, the Gutierrez family said the 82-year-old actor is currently at the Neuro Spine & Pain Center of Mount Elizabeth Hospital under the care of Dr. Prem Pillay.

“Please join us in prayer as our dad, Eddie Gutierrez, undergoes his first spinal procedure today in Singapore,” the family wrote.