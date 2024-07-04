Heart's Ann Wilson reveals cancer diagnosis, band postpones tour

SINGER, flutist and Heart frontwoman Ann Wilson on Tuesday, July 2, 2024, revealed on her social media accounts that she has cancer.

Because of this, Wilson also confirmed that her band is postponing their 2024 tour.

While on their 2024 Royal Flush Tour, which started in the US in April, Wilson said that she had recently undergone a successful cancer operation and, per her doctors’ recommendations, will be undergoing “preventative chemotherapy” and will be resting for the remainder of the year.

However, she said that she plans to return in 2025 and that the postponement is “merely a pause."

"I've much more to sing,” Wilson said.

The band Heart also told fans on their social media pages about the postponement of the 2024 tour dates.

On May 30, 2024, Heart, through their IG account, said that all Europe tour dates are canceled due to Wilson undergoing a “time-sensitive but routine medical procedure for which the minimum recovery time is six weeks.”

Whether this cancer operation was, in fact, the procedure announced in May is unclear at this time.

Heart has been etched in history as the first hard rock band fronted by women and was formed in 1973. The American/Canadian band has had international success, having been nominated for four Grammy Awards and selling over 50 million records worldwide.

The band produced hits like the classics "Alone" and "What About Love." (Ryan Monungolh, HNU Comm Intern)