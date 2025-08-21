Jolie memoir rumors dismissed

Actress Angelina Jolie is not working on a tell-all memoir, despite recent rumors suggesting she was planning such a project. According to People.com, Jolie has no intention of publishing a personal memoir at this time, and the reports are unfounded.

Speculation about Jolie's literary plans surfaced online after some outlets hinted at a possible memoir, but insiders close to the actress dismissed those claims. A source from People said Jolie has not discussed or planned any book, let alone a tell-all memoir revealing personal or private details.

They emphasized, "No way she would do this," underscoring her disinterest in sharing her life in that format at present.

Renowned for her acting career and humanitarian work, Jolie has historically avoided oversharing about her personal experiences in book form, focusing instead on her advocacy and acting projects.

The report clarifies that Jolie is currently focused on her ongoing commitments in film and humanitarian initiatives. As for now, Jolie remains dedicated to her work and private endeavors, with no credible plans for a memoir. (SunStar Research with AI assistance)