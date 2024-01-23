“Madame Web” characters unmasked in new superhero posters

Dakota Johnson is the titular superhero in Madame Web, the first superhero movie with a female lead in Sony’s Spider-Man Universe. Also starring Sydney Sweeney, Isabela Merced, Celeste O’Connor and Tahar Rahim, Madame Web opens in cinemas February 14.
About Madame Web
“Meanwhile, in another universe…” In a switch from the typical genre, Madame Web tells the standalone origin story of one of Marvel publishing’s most enigmatic heroines. The suspense-driven thriller stars Dakota Johnson as Cassandra Webb, a paramedic in Manhattan who may have clairvoyant abilities. Forced to confront revelations about her past, she forges a relationship with three young women destined for powerful futures...if they can all survive a deadly present.
Directed by SJ Clarkson , with screenplay by Claire Parker & Clarkson, story by Kerem Sanga, based on the Marvel Comics. Produced by Lorenzo di Bonaventura.
Starring Dakota Johnson, Sydney Sweeney, Celeste O’Connor, Isabela Merced, Tahar Rahim, Mike Epps, Emma Roberts, Adam Scott.
In cinemas February 14, Madame Web is distributed in the Philippines by Columbia Pictures, local office of Sony Pictures Releasing International. Connect with the hashtag #MadameWeb