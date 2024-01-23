Entertainment

“Madame Web” characters unmasked in new superhero posters

Different threads. Same web. Madame Web connects them all.
Madame Web in Cinemas February 14
Madame Web in Cinemas February 14

Dakota Johnson is the titular superhero in Madame Web, the first superhero movie with a female lead in Sony’s Spider-Man Universe. Also starring Sydney Sweeney, Isabela Merced, Celeste O’Connor and Tahar Rahim, Madame Web opens in cinemas February 14.

Dakota Johnson as Cassandra Webb
Dakota Johnson as Cassandra WebbCourtesy of Columbia Pictures
Celeste O'Connor as Mattie Franklin
Celeste O'Connor as Mattie FranklinCourtesy of Columbia Pictures
Isabela Merced as Anya Corazon
Isabela Merced as Anya CorazonCourtesy of Columbia Pictures
Tahar Rahim as Ezekiel Sims
Tahar Rahim as Ezekiel SimsCourtesy of Columbia Pictures
Sydney Sweeney as Julia Carpenter
Sydney Sweeney as Julia CarpenterCourtesy of Columbia Pictures

About Madame Web

“Meanwhile, in another universe…” In a switch from the typical genre, Madame Web tells the standalone origin story of one of Marvel publishing’s most enigmatic heroines. The suspense-driven thriller stars Dakota Johnson as Cassandra Webb, a paramedic in Manhattan who may have clairvoyant abilities. Forced to confront revelations about her past, she forges a relationship with three young women destined for powerful futures...if they can all survive a deadly present.

Directed by SJ Clarkson , with screenplay by Claire Parker & Clarkson, story by Kerem Sanga, based on the Marvel Comics. Produced by Lorenzo di Bonaventura.

Starring Dakota Johnson, Sydney Sweeney, Celeste O’Connor, Isabela Merced, Tahar Rahim, Mike Epps, Emma Roberts, Adam Scott.

In cinemas February 14, Madame Web is distributed in the Philippines by Columbia Pictures, local office of Sony Pictures Releasing International. Connect with the hashtag #MadameWeb

