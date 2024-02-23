Midnasty to release new song, holds launch event in Cebu

Dumaguete's very own rap royalty, Midnasty, is gearing up to electrify the scene once more with the release of its latest music video (MV) for its new single, "DTM."

The MV is set to premiere at 8 p.m. on Friday, Feb. 23, 2024. The launch will be held at Cartel Studio in Mandaue City, Cebu. Entrance to the event is free.

Adding to the excitement, the group will be taking the stage in Bogo City on Saturday, Feb. 24. This follows their recent performance during Sinulog, where they wowed audiences from across the country.

Midnasty has previously expressed its aim to unite Bisaya and Tagalog hip-hop by collaborating with Manila artists, aiming to bridge the gap, dispel stereotypes and eliminate rivalry.

Midnasty is no stranger to collaborations, having previously joined forces with Cebu’s very own Cookie$ for the hit track "Wa Na Wa."

The group's dedication to unity and celebration of culture shines through in its music and performances, promising an unforgettable experience for its fans.