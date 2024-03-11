'Oppenheimer' dominates 2024 Oscars with 7 wins

The 96th Academy Awards held Sunday, March 10, 2024 (Monday, March 11, PH time) at the Dolby Theater in Los Angeles, California celebrated a diverse array of cinematic achievements.

Christopher Nolan's "Oppenheimer" emerged as the night's big winner, taking home seven Oscars including Best Picture and Best Director. The film, which also garnered critical acclaim, received a total of 13 nominations, solidifying its status as a cinematic powerhouse.

Robert Downey Jr. and Cillian Murphy delivered standout performances in "Oppenheimer," earning them Oscars for Best Supporting Actor and Best Actor, respectively. The film's gripping narrative and impeccable cinematography, courtesy of Hoyte van Hoytema, captivated audiences and critics alike, securing it the award for Best Cinematography.

In a surprising turn of events, Emma Stone clinched the award for Best Actress for her role in "Poor Things," edging out strong contenders like Lily Gladstone, who made history as the first Native American to be nominated for Best Actress for her role in Martin Scorsese's "Killers of the Flower Moon."

Da'Vine Joy Randolph's portrayal in "The Holdovers" earned her the Oscar for Best Supporting Actress, adding to the film's success. Other notable wins included "The Boy and the Heron" for Best Animated Feature and "War is Over! Inspired by the Music of John & Yoko" for Best Animated Short Film.

"Poor Things" also emerged as a major victor, winning in categories such as Best Makeup and Hairstyling, Best Production Design and Best Costume Design. The film's meticulous attention to detail and creative vision were recognized by the Academy, highlighting the dedication of its cast and crew.

The 2024 Oscars were not without surprises, as "Barbie," despite receiving eight nominations, only secured one win for Best Original Song with "What Was I Made For?.” Additionally, Murphy continued his winning streak, adding the Oscar for Best Actor to his collection after triumphs at the Golden Globes, BAFTAs and Screen Actors Guild Awards.

As expected, the ceremony — hosted by comedian and late-night talk show host Jimmy Kimmel — was a star-studded affair. The 96th Academy Awards showcased the talent and innovation that define modern cinema, leaving audiences eagerly anticipating the next chapter in cinematic excellence.

Here's a summary list of the major winners at the 96th Academy Awards:

- Best Picture: "Oppenheimer"

- Best Director: Christopher Nolan, "Oppenheimer"

- Best Actress: Emma Stone, "Poor Things"

- Best Actor: Cillian Murphy, "Oppenheimer"

- Best Supporting Actress: Da'Vine Joy Randolph, "The Holdovers"

- Best Supporting Actor: Robert Downey Jr., "Oppenheimer"

- Best Original Screenplay: Justine Triet and Arthur Harari, "Anatomy of a Fall"

- Best Adapted Screenplay: Cord Jefferson, "American Fiction"

- Best Animated Feature: "The Boy and the Heron"

- Best Animated Short: "War is Over! Inspired by the Music of John Lennon and Yoko Ono"

- Best International Feature: "The Zone of Interest" (United Kingdom)

- Best Documentary Feature: "20 Days in Mariupol"

- Best Documentary Short: "The Last Repair Shop"

- Best Live Action Short: "The Wonderful Story of Henry Sugar"

- Best Score: Ludwig Göransson, "Oppenheimer"

- Best Original Song: Billie Eilish and Finneas O'Connell, "What Was I Made For?" from "Barbie"

- Best Sound: Tarn Willers and Johnnie Burn, "The Zone of Interest"

- Best Production Design: James Price, Shona Heath and Zsuzsa Mihalek, "Poor Things"

- Best Cinematography: Hoyte van Hoytema, "Oppenheimer"

- Best Makeup and Hairstyling: Nadia Stacey, Mark Coulier and Josh Weston, "Poor Things"

- Best Costume Design: Holly Waddington, "Poor Things"

- Best Editing: Jennifer Lame, "Oppenheimer"

- Best Visual Effects: Takashi Yamazaki, Kiyoko Shibuya, Masaki Takahashi and Tatsuji Nojima, "Godzilla Minus One"