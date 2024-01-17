'Princess of the Universe' Gehlee Dangca secures debut in 'Universe Ticket' final lineup

In a historic moment for international representation in the K-Pop world, Gehlee Dangca confirms her debut alongside fellow Filipina Elisia Parmisano in the final lineup of SBS’s "Universe Ticket."

The live finale on Jan. 17, 2024, not only marked a groundbreaking achievement for international representation but also celebrated Gehlee's resilience and undeniable talent.

“Universe Ticket” is a South Korean reality competition done in a K-Pop Girl Group Survival Show style.

The 16-year-old beauty pageant contender captured the hearts of fans and trainees alike, earning the affectionate nickname "Princess" from her peers due to her graceful demeanor. Gehlee's journey in "Universe Ticket" was a rollercoaster of challenges and victories, culminating in her well-deserved spot in the final lineup.