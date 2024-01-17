'Princess of the Universe' Gehlee Dangca secures debut in 'Universe Ticket' final lineup
In a historic moment for international representation in the K-Pop world, Gehlee Dangca confirms her debut alongside fellow Filipina Elisia Parmisano in the final lineup of SBS’s "Universe Ticket."
The live finale on Jan. 17, 2024, not only marked a groundbreaking achievement for international representation but also celebrated Gehlee's resilience and undeniable talent.
“Universe Ticket” is a South Korean reality competition done in a K-Pop Girl Group Survival Show style.
The 16-year-old beauty pageant contender captured the hearts of fans and trainees alike, earning the affectionate nickname "Princess" from her peers due to her graceful demeanor. Gehlee's journey in "Universe Ticket" was a rollercoaster of challenges and victories, culminating in her well-deserved spot in the final lineup.
Background
From the onset, Gehlee faced fierce competition, starting with a 22nd-place ranking in the pre-voting results out of 82 participants. Undeterred, she showcased her determination in the 1 vs. 1 battle against Jayla, where they performed “Pretty Girl” by KARA. Despite the loss, Gehlee's tenacity shone through in the subsequent revenge battle with the Charismatic Challengers, performing "FIRE" by 2NE1. Her impressive ranking of sixth out of 41 participants in Fan Ticketing secured her place in the competition.
Gehlee's journey saw her navigate challenges and setbacks, including an initial placement in the "Low Level" during the evaluation of the second song, "Ticket To You." However, her transformative moment came during the mission song performance with Team Bulldozer, where they delivered a captivating rendition of "Nan" by CLON.
The Unicorn judges recognized Gehlee's growth, promoting her from "M" to "S" class in a testament to her evolving skills and dedication. The show uses the “PRISM” pyramid-level system — level P is the top and M is the lowest score. The first eight girls who reach the level P are set to debut in the final lineup.
Future
As the finale unfolded, Gehlee's confirmation in the final lineup not only signifies a personal triumph but also serves as an inspiration to aspiring artists worldwide. Her story embodies the essence of the K-Pop spirit — a journey fueled by passion, resilience and the pursuit of one's dreams.
Gehlee’s journey in "Universe Ticket" exemplifies the resilience and talent required to succeed in the competitive world of K-Pop. Her debut alongside Elisia adds another layer of diversity and inspiration to the evolving landscape of the industry.
As fans celebrate this momentous occasion, the "Universe Ticket" finale solidifies the impact of these Filipina teens, showcasing that dreams know no boundaries when fueled by passion and dedication.
Congrats, Gehlee!