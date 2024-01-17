The Rising Tide unleashes sequel 'Devil’s Den'

The Rising Tide's latest release, "Devil’s Den," showcases the band's musical evolution, building on the adventurous fusion and dynamic energy of their previous work, "Devil’s Dance."

Described by the band as "experimental," the music incorporates elements of funk, pop and a touch of metal. Guitarist Dave Orat initiated the guitar parts, followed by the rhythmic addition of drums and bass, culminating in the harmonious inclusion of vocals.

Drummer Resty Fuentes, stated: "We aimed to create something fresh, incorporating diverse genres to keep our audience intrigued. 'Devil's Den' is an exploration of sound, and we hope it resonates with those looking for a unique musical experience."

When discussing the inspiration for the track, vocalist Stephen Tan revealed its connection to their previous release, "Devil's Dance." The single contributes to a planned trilogy, exploring the protagonist's journey of breaking away from toxic relationships, delving into a mentally violent process of gaining awareness and escaping toxicity.

Comprising Tan, Orat, Fuentes, Mich Pacalioga (guitar/vocals) and Vince Garces (bass), The Rising Tide hints at further developments in 2024. The band encourages listeners to explore "Devil's Den," released on Jan. 12, 2024, available for streaming and purchase on major digital platforms and Bandcamp.