Video sparks dating rumors of BTS Jimin's relationship with actress Song Da-eun

A VIRAL TikTok clip has reignited dating rumors between BTS superstar Jimin and South Korean actress Song Da-eun, sparking heated debate here in the Philippines.

The controversy began when Song shared a short video that fans believe shows Jimin inside a luxury apartment complex in Seoul. The clip, according to Korea JoongAng Daily spread quickly and appears to show the two near an elevator in an upscale property where Jimin is reportedly living.

But the post drew immediate backlash. Some fans accused Song of invading Jimin’s privacy, while others suggested the video might have been staged or even edited. Online critics condemned what they saw as a breach of the singer’s personal life.

Reports noted that while millions viewed the clip, some fans pointed to inconsistencies in the footage, raising doubts about its authenticity. Still, the story has dominated entertainment conversations, particularly in the Philippines where K-pop fandom is deeply rooted.

Neither Jimin nor his agency, Big Hit Music, have issued any statements. Song, however, has faced similar rumors since 2022, when she was first linked to Jimin. At that time, she even warned against defamatory comments and hinted at possible legal action. Her management has yet to address this latest issue.

Song is known for her roles in The Handmaiden, Heart Signal 2, and several television dramas. But as international outlets have pointed out, her career often gets overshadowed by persistent rumors about her personal life.

For now, the “elevator clip” remains unverified—but it highlights how quickly celebrity stories spread online, and how fragile the line can be between public interest and personal privacy. (SSC Researct Team)