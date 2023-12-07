Wan ‘thrilled to return’ for ‘Aquaman’ sequel, opens in cinemas December

Director James Wan found immense joy in returning to helm the sequel to the box office smash "Aquaman," DC's highest-grossing film worldwide. The opportunity to collaborate once again with the creatives, cast and crew who contributed to the success of the first film was a highlight for Wan.

“I was thrilled to return to the 'Aquaman' family, working with the cast who made these characters so memorable and compelling — Jason [Momoa], Patrick [Wilson], Amber [Heard], Yahya [Abdul-Mateen II], and Nicole [Kidman], alongside our full ensemble — and the creative team who helped build such a striking, unforgettable world. But now, the stakes are much higher, and that world is much larger,” said the director.

In addition to revisiting the beloved "Aquaman" family, fans can anticipate the exploration of new worlds in the sequel. Producer Peter Safran notes, “James Wan has an incredible ability to capture the colors and fantasy in these never-before-seen worlds. I think they will be thrilled when they see how different this film looks and feels, still anchored in all the elements they loved from the first movie but dialed up in a way that feels fresh and new.”

For instance, Safran teased: “James embraced the retro sci-fi look of the Silver Age comics – what, in the ‘50s, they thought the future would look like. We’ve taken that and given it a modern spin and twist. You see this in the ancient Atlantean technology, in the uniforms and weaponry of Manta’s crew, his colossal sub, the one-man Octobots… James really leans into the look and again, shows us something we’ve never seen. It’s evocative of a certain age but wholly modern as well.”

Producer Rob Cowan emphasized the epic scale of the sequel. “On ‘Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom,’ we were incredibly lucky to continue the story that the world embraced. We had a super-sized project on the page, pulling out all the stops, making everything as big as we could. We charted a journey as varying and different as possible through multiple worlds we were visiting for the first time... This film is something you need to experience inside a big theater with a huge screen because there’s just so much to look at.”

In “Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom,” Black Manta (Yahya Abdul-Mateen II), having failed to defeat Aquaman (Jason Momoa) the first time and still driven by the need to avenge his father’s death, will stop at nothing to take Aquaman down once and for all. This time Black Manta is more formidable than ever before, wielding the power of the mythic Black Trident, which unleashes an ancient and malevolent force. To defeat him, Aquaman will turn to his imprisoned brother Orm (Patrick Wilson), the former King of Atlantis, to forge an unlikely alliance. Together, they must set aside their differences to protect their kingdom, save Aquaman’s family, and prevent irreversible destruction of the world.

Also starring Amber Heard, Nicole Kidman, Dolph Lundgren, and Randall Park, “Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom” opens exclusively in cinemas on Dec. 20, 2023. / PR