When, where to catch Kapuso stars this Sinulog 2024

A special back-to-back treat from GMA Regional TV and Synergy is all set to make Sinulog Festival 2024 extra vibrant and unforgettable as the stars of “Love. Die. Repeat.,” “My Guardian Alien,” “Makiling,” “Abot-Kamay na Pangarap,” “Shining Inheritance” and “Lilet Matias: Attorney-at-Law” visit Cebu City to take part in the festive celebration.

A fun-filled Friday (Jan. 19) awaited Kapusong Cebuanos as Jennylyn Mercado, together with Gabby Concepcion and Max Collins, were more than ready to jazz up the festival and bring some good vibes through a Kapuso Fiesta at The Terraces, Ayala Center Cebu.

On Saturday, Jan. 20, Myrtle Sarrosa, Kristoffer Martin, Royce Cabrera and Teejay Marquez are sure to pep up the crowd with exciting performances and surprises in a Kapuso Mall Show at AyalaMalls Central Bloc at 5 p.m.

The fun does not stop there as joining the festive celebration on Sunday, Jan. 21 are Ken Chan and Kazel Kinouchi, together with Kate Valdez and Joaquin Domagoso. Catch them at the Kapuso Mall show in SM City Cebu at 4 p.m.

“GMA Regional TV and Synergy has prepared a lineup of year-round activities our Kapuso from various regions across the country can look forward to. This is just a simple way of thanking all our beloved Kapuso who have been consistently supporting the network as well as its programs and artists. We are starting big this 2024 with our annual participation in Cebu City’s famous Sinulog Festival. We are more than excited to bring our Kapuso stars to this celebration as much as these artists are thrilled to experience Sinulog and share some good vibes with all the Kapusong Cebuanos,” said senior vice president and head of GMA Integrated News, Regional TV and Synergy, Oliver Victor B. Amoroso.