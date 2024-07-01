Environmental advocacy film ‘A Thousand Forests’ now showing

NOW showing nationwide, the environmental advocacy film “A Thousand Forests” will revolve around the journey of five teenagers to self-discovery and climate crisis awareness.

The environmental-musical film directed by Hanz Florentino and produced by I.Syoot Multimedia, in partnership with the University of the Philippines Los Baños-College of Forestry and Natural Resources (UPLB-CFNR), is ready to take the mainstream platform and take the challenge of promoting climate action to the youth today.

It was inspired by the late Gina Lopez from ABS-CBN’s travel and lifestyle television program, G Diaries, which ended its broadcast after the network ceased its franchise.

The people behind the production of the film were also part of the G Diaries television program, which sprouted inspiration for them to continue its movement for climate action.

"Ang background natin actually is educational television for more than 30 years, and then we realize the power of music and colorful illustrations in storytelling. If you present concepts in this way, mas nakakintindi yung bata, mas naiintindihan nila yung mga bagay, mga bagay-bagay," Jenie Chan, executive director of I.Syoot Multimedia, said during an interview on Friday, June 28, 2024.

With a G rating from the MTRCB, the film is set to be shown to different schools and reach out to various communities of all ages to understand the importance of planting trees with the current climate situation of the country.

In line with the Arbor Day Act of 2012, which requires Filipinos, from ages 12 and above, to plant a tree per year, the film will encourage Filipinos to acknowledge and abide by the act in pursuit of building forests to mitigate the consequences of climate change.

Hanz Florentino, the director, is hopeful to successfully relay this message to the viewers, as it is not only an environmental advocacy but also a showcase of local talent for having 80 percent of the production team from his hometown, Cebu.

The musical director, Frenyx Tarongoy, and even the singers of the official soundtrack of the film -- Yna Margaret A. Cajipe and Hidle Lyn A. Resurrecion -- are all Cebuanos.

One year in the making, the film has now been showing nationwide since its release.

The film has already gathered good reviews, like its graphics being “tease for the eye,” and its effective message about how “children are part of the solution,” said Florentino. (Althea Penetrante, UP Tacloban intern)