Envoy pushes Thailand ‘tech corridor’

THE Philippines is gradually advancing its push to establish a “technology corridor” with Thailand, following the conclusion of high-level meetings with key figures in innovation, venture capital, and industry stakeholders in Bangkok.

Bran Ferrer Reluao, Philippine Special Envoy to Thailand for Digital Communications, Innovation, and Technology, recently led the mission that included discussions on startup cooperation, talent exchange, and strategic media and ecosystem initiatives, among others.

“The Philippines-Thailand Technology Corridor is more than an agreement – it is a vision of partnership built on innovation, trust, and shared progress,” he said in a news release Wednesday.

“Through digital collaboration, our nations can lead ASEAN toward an inclusive and technology-driven future.”

The Philippine-Thailand Technology Corridor is a strategic framework that seeks to strengthen cooperation in digital innovation, startup development, trade, and digital transformation.

Among Reluao’s key engagements in Bangkok was a meeting with the Thai Startup Trade Association (TSA), led by Tanawit Tonekunya, president of TSA and CEO of Horganice Co., Ltd., together with Permbun Aimsupasit, founder and CEO of PraIn FinTech Co., Ltd.

The two parties’ discussion focused on fostering a shared ecosystem of innovation between the Philippines and Thailand.

He also met with the Thailand Venture Capital Association (TVCA), headed by its president, Thanapong Na Ranong, to discuss collaboration between Thai venture capital firms and emerging Philippine startups.

The dialogue highlighted the role of venture funding and cross-border investments in expanding opportunities for both nations’ digital economies.

At TechSauce Media, led by Oranuch Lerdsuwankij, co-founder and CEO, and Pompunsa Khotchaprasert, business development manager, Reluao discussed strategic media and ecosystem initiatives aimed at elevating ASEAN’s innovation landscape and promoting stronger linkages between Philippine and Thai technology enterprises.

Further engagements were held with the Asian Institute of Technology (AIT), represented by Prof. Siddarth Jabade, vice president for administration and development, which focused on establishing academic partnerships, fostering entrepreneurship, and promoting innovation research, and training programs for youth.

Reluao also met with the leaders of Krungsri Finnovate, the venture capital arm of Krungsri Bank, represented by Palida Artispong, acting managing director; Suwarathon Bhumkittipiwat, investment manager; Saijai Pongsripetch, senior portfolio growth manager; and Praphasiri Atthachin, head of accelerator and ecosystem.

The special envoy and the firm touched on collaboration in financial technology, venture capital expansion, and startup accelerator programs that could benefit both Thai and Philippine entrepreneurs.

He likewise engaged with the National Innovation Agency, represented by Dr. Chaiyatorn “Pocky” Limapornvanich, director of innovation strategy, and Jittrapon Jirakulsomchok, senior innovation developer, to explore joint innovation foresight initiatives and policy cooperation under the Technology Corridor framework.

At the end of his engagements, the leaders and organizations from Thailand’s technology and private sector signified their commitment to forge cooperation and support for the Philippines-Thailand Technology Corridor. / PNA