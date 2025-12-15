ERC approves additional power charge

POWER consumers will see an additional P0.0371 per kilowatt-hour charge starting January 2026 after the Energy Regulatory Commission (ERC) approved the collection of the Green Energy Auction Allowance (GEA-All).

The National Transmission Corp.’s (TransCo) application for this new item on power consumer’s bill is aimed at fully funding power plants included in the government’s GEA.

In a briefing on Friday, Dec. 13, 2025, ERC Director Sharon Montañer said GEA-All is like the Feed-In Tariff Allowance (FIT-All), which is collected from all consumers serviced by power grids.

“All the collections are remitted to TransCo, (since it is) the administrator of the fund,” she said.

With ERC’s approval, it also tasked all key players such as the distribution utilities, retail electricity suppliers, the National Grid Corp. of the Philippines and the Independent Electricity Market Operator of the Philippines to provide records for the GEA-All audit.

Under the rule, collection agents must also remit all GEA-All proceeds in full to TransCo not later than the 15th of the month after the billing period. / PNA