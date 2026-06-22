Erco FC wins men’s crown

ERCO FC bagged the Copa Cebu 2026 men’s open title with a 2-0 win against Dumaguete’s FC Inter Racial on Sunday, June 21, at the Dynamic Herb-Borromeo Sports Complex in Talisay City.

Glen Thomas Ramos and John Clyde Vitualla, who both play professionally for Cebu FC, scored Erco FC’s goals.

Another Cebu FC standout, Marius Kore, was named the Men’s Open division MVP.

Erco FC earned a trip to the finals after a 3-2 victory over San Roque FC in the semifinals, while FC Inter Racial edged Makoto FC, 4-3, in the other semifinal match.

Meanwhile, BAST Green Lions snagged the Under-13 title with a 1-0 win over Makati FC.

Amare Clark Cartalaba was named the division’s MVP.

In other final games, Sugbo Calidad outlasted HP95, 1-0, to claim the Boys Under-15 title. Cebu FC Academy-A captured the Under-19 crown with a 4-3 victory over Sugbo Calidad, while Giuseppe FC won the Under-11 trophy with a 2-1 triumph against Don Bosco-A.

Legacy FC defeated Giuseppe FC, 1-0, to secure the Under-7 championship, while BAST Green Lions claimed their second title of the tournament with a 4-3 penalty shootout victory over Don Bosco-A in the Boys Under-17 category. / EKA