Eric Quizon reveals why he remains single

Actor, Eric Quizon shared that growing up, he and his siblings were raised in a household where their father was not married.

“We grew up with a father who wasn’t married. So we grew up in a family like that. Since our dad wasn’t married, most of my siblings also didn’t get married. They really don’t want to have partners because they feel like it will just end in separation,” Eric said in an interview with Pep.ph.

When asked if he still plans to have a child as he approaches his senior years, Eric said it is something he has long thought about.

“I’ve been thinking about that for a long time. I’ve wanted to do that for a long time. Of course, I’m not getting any younger. I cannot say when, but it will definitely happen,” he said.

Eric is the director of the Regal Films movie “Project Baby,” starring Sue Ramirez and Rico Blanco, which is set to premiere on June 10. / TRC S