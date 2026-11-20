Singer Erik Santos has been diagnosed with acute laryngitis, a medical condition that causes inflammation of the voice box. His doctor has advised him to refrain from singing and observe strict vocal rest for seven days.

“Went straight from the airport to St. Luke’s to see my ENT. Turns out, I caught a bug and now have acute laryngitis. Doctor’s orders: seven days of medication and strict, absolute vocal rest,” he revealed in a social media post.

Erik said his throat started hurting on Nov. 12, but he still pushed through his performance during the ASEAN Summit. However, he eventually lost his voice during their ASAP XP show in Isabela on Sunday.

“I gave everything I had for the 12 noon show, but the moment I finished my solo, I felt my voice quietly slipping away. By 7 p.m., I made it through the opening, but my voice was completely gone. Having to tell the ASAP team that I needed to pull out of my three numbers honestly broke my heart. Still, I held on for one last push just to sing my two lines with Angeline in the closing,” Erik shared.

“To my ASAP family and co-artists, thank you for holding me up and understanding without hesitation. To those who waited and watched and travelled all the way to Isabela, I’m sorry I couldn’t perform the rest of my songs. I see all your DMs asking what happened, and I’m sorry I can’t reply to everyone right now. I’ll make it up to you next time!” he added. / TRC