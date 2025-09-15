Ermita pushes back against new zoning ordinance

THE Cebu City Council recently approved Ordinance 2784, or the “Revised Comprehensive Zoning Ordinance of 2025.”

This move updated the City’s land-use regulations for the first time since 1996, aligning them with the 2023–2032 Comprehensive Land Use Plan (Clup).

But not everyone is on board.

The Barangay Ermita Council has filed a resolution asking that parts of the barangay be excluded from the new zoning classification, arguing that the ordinance was passed without consultation.

What does the new ordinance say?

The ordinance designated the entire Barangay Ermita as a Low Density Commercial Sub-Zone (C-1). The barangay’s nearest prominent landmarks are the Carbon Public Market and the downtown area.

A C-1 area classification is intended mainly for small-scale trade, services, and business activities.

This zoning category allows:

• Principal uses like offices, banks, hotels, bakeries, gasoline stations and terminals.

• Accessory uses like grocery stores, restaurants, beauty salons, cinemas and nightclubs (with restrictions).

• Allowable uses that include residential areas (R-1 and R-2), schools, government offices, and cultural centers.

Height limits are capped at 10 meters, with specific setback requirements depending on road width.

What is Barangay Ermita’s concern?

The barangay council is asking for an amendment to preserve the zoning status of two sitios:

It said Sitio Ermita Proper should remain a Residential Zone, while Sitio Bato should remain a Socialized Housing (SH) Zone, as classified under Ordinance 1866.

The barangay council argued that the reclassification ignored a 2020 barangay-approved zoning resolution that already secured residential and socialized housing status.

The City Government passed the ordinance without consulting the barangay or holding a public hearing. Residents were not informed of the shift from residential zones to commercial use.

What would change if the ordinance is enforced?

If the entire barangay becomes a C-1 commercial sub-zone:

• Existing residential areas may see more pressure from developers and small-scale businesses.

• Socialized housing sites like Sitio Bato could face redevelopment initiatives.

• The barangay could see an influx of commercial establishments

Some protections remain: commercial use is not allowed inside existing approved purely residential subdivisions unless most homeowners agree.

Why does this matter?

The City Government has been updating its Clup to match rapid growth, but residents in older barangays fear being displaced.

The Ermita council claims the lack of public hearings makes the ordinance’s implementation questionable.

If Ermita succeeds in its petition, other urban barangays may follow, especially those with informal settlements or socialized housing zones at risk of reclassification.

What happens next?

The Ermita council has asked Councilors Harold Go and Mikel Rama to sponsor its petition at the City Council.

If granted, the amendment would restore Sitio Ermita Proper and Sitio Bato to their previous zoning categories.

If denied, the barangay will have to operate under the commercial zoning rules, though residents may explore legal remedies citing lack of due process. / EHP