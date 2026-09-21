‘Erring’ Badian guide suspended

A CANYONEERING tour guide in Badian, southwestern Cebu, was suspended for a month after a viral video showed him using inappropriate language toward an American tourist.

The Badian Tourism Office monitored the video over the weekend and initiated disciplinary action against the guide, identified as James Agravante.

While the American vlogger did not file a formal complaint, Badian tourism officer Earl Endab said the local government unit (LGU) acted after seeing the video.

“Nakita ra namo sa viral nga vlog... Giaksiyonan lang dayon namo pud (We just saw it in the viral vlog... So we acted on it right away as well),” Endab told SunStar Cebu in a message on Monday, Sept. 21, 2026.

The incident involved American vlogger Cameron, known as @cameronyme on YouTube, who uploaded a video in August documenting his canyoneering trip.

A Filipino follower later clipped a portion showing Agravante muttering offensive words, including “hambogero (braggart),” at the tourist, who did not understand the remark.

The clip was reposted on Facebook and drew more than 1,000 reactions and

300 shares.

The LGU issued a suspension order against Agravante in line with municipal ordinances and tourism regulations.

Aside from the one-month suspension, Agravante was required to pay a P1,000 fee and perform community service. He will also undergo reorientation on Badian’s canyoneering ordinance and proper tourist handling after his suspension, Endab said.

Guide apologizes

In a Facebook post on Monday, Agravante apologized to the American vlogger and acknowledged that his words were inappropriate.

“Gusto ko nga kinasingkasing nga mangayo og pasaylo kanimo tungod sa mga pulong nga akong nasulti nga dili angay ug mahimong nakapasakit o nakahatag kanimo og dili maayong pagbati (I would like to sincerely apologize to you for the words I said that were inappropriate and may have hurt or caused you distress),” he wrote.

Agravante said he regretted failing to show the respect, patience and professionalism expected of him and would be more careful with his words and behavior in the future.

In a statement posted Saturday, Sept. 19, on Breathtaking Badian, the official tourism Facebook page of Badian, the LGU said it does not tolerate violations of local laws, tourism regulations and safety standards.

“The incident recently brought to our attention is a matter that the Local Government takes seriously. A Suspension Order has already been issued as part of the appropriate enforcement action, consistent with existing municipal ordinances and regulations,” it read. / CDF