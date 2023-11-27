‘Erring’ bus operators ask Garcia not to cancel their franchise

BUS and minivan operators at the Cebu South Bus Terminal (CSBT) who regularly disregarded the terminal's restriction prohibiting picking up passengers in front of the station appealed for forgiveness from Cebu Governor Gwendolyn Garcia.

In a recent meeting at the Capitol with Garcia, the bus operators presented a letter requesting the governor to withdraw the complaint she had filed on November 21, 2023, before the Land Transportation Franchising and Regulatory Board in Central Visayas, in order to cancel the Certificate of Public Convenience (CPC) or franchise of 21 bus and minibus liners that were in violation of the terminal's "no loading and unloading" policy.

The said policy intends to safeguard passengers' safety and avoid a recurrence of the tragedy that occurred outside the terminal in the evening of October 17, 2023, when a Department of Education employee died after falling off a slow-moving bus that he attempted to board on his way home.

The governor declared that she will bring up the operators' request with Vice Governor Hilario Davide III and the members of the Provincial Board.