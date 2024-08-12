Cebu

Erstwhile ALA boy Yap fights for WBC crown on Aug. 15

FOMER ALA boy Marjohn Yap faces unbeaten prospect Jerald Into for the vacant World Boxing Council (WBC) Asia lightweight belt in the main event of Manny Pacquiao’s “Blow-by-Blow” boxing show at the Cantilan Municipal Gymnasium in Cantilan, Surigao del Sur, on Thursday, Aug. 15, 2024.

At 35 years old and with a 17-year pro career, Yap is still a very credible and dangerous fighter. He won four of his last five fights.

Yap is coming off a unanimous decision win over fellow journeyman Monico Laurente last year.

The 24-year-old Into, on the other hand, is a fast-rising prospect who’s been impressive in his five-year pro career.

He’ll be facing his stiffest test against the experienced Yap.

Into is fresh from a second-round stoppage of veteran Jhon Gemino last March 23, 2024.

Yap is 34-18 with 17 knocksouts, while Into is 10-0 with eight kayos.

Meanwhile, knockout artist Fernando Tagpuno Jr. (8-3, 8 KOs) takes on undefeated Jing Aguan (6-0, 4 KOs) for the Philippine Boxing Federation (PBF) featherweight belt and Roslan Eco (11-3, 7 KOs) locks horns with Jayson Brillo (8-2-1, 7 KOs) in the featured fights.

In the undercard, Crisalito Beltran (6-0, 5 KOs) trades leathers with Roger Ocum (4-0, 3 KOs), Jesarial Ancajas (3-0, 1 KO) goes up against Paolo Fortun (3-0, 1 KO), Randy Palma (2-0, 2 KOs) exchanges blows with Nigerian-Japanese JJ Ologun (5-0, 4 KOs), Nico Salado (2-0-1, 1 KO) faces Ricky Cristobal (3-2, 1 KO), Niño Cardoza (3-2) clashes with Hermon Remoroza (2-1, 2 KOs), Ken Danila (2-0, 2 KOs) battles Jayson But-ay (2-0, 1 KO), Benjo Neri (3-2, 1 KO) fights vs. Mark Sabang (2-1-1, 1 KO), Jingie Labtic (1-1, 1 KO) faces Rodrigo Virtudazo (0-1), Sunday Lacar goes up against Elmar Tiempo, and John Ferl Buer (1-0, 1 KO) opens the show against Jurie Micho Evangelista. / EKA

