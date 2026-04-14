Escape of 15 minors prompts security review

A LATE-NIGHT escape by 15 teenagers from a youth rehabilitation center has exposed poor living conditions and major security flaws in Cebu City. Mayor Nestor Archival is now ordering a full review and immediate upgrades to the Operation Second Chance facility in Barangay Kalunasan.

Following the breakout, Mayor Archival personally inspected the facility on Monday, April 13, 2026. He found broken televisions, inadequate sports amenities, and severe problems with water supply, toilets, showers, and sleeping quarters.

“There are so many concerns. I think it could be corrected,” Archival said.

However, fixing the facility is a delicate balance. Archival pointed out that any upgrades—like installing wooden beds or extra fixtures—must be carefully planned so they aren't used by the youth to cause harm or plan another escape.

How the escape happened

The breakout happened late Saturday night, April 11, after social workers conducted a "greyhound operation" and confiscated three hidden mobile phones.

Agitated by the seizure, a group of minors in conflict with the law (CICL) created a noise barrage. They then destroyed window grills at the back of the facility and fled into the night.

The Cebu City Police Office (CCPO) launched a massive manhunt. Fortunately, most of the teenagers ran straight home, making it easy for police to find them. Within 21 hours, all 15 minors were safely recovered and returned to the facility.

Fixing the root of the problem

To stop contraband phones from entering the center, the city plans to set up a monitored computer system. This will give the children safe, scheduled video calls with their loved ones. “Each child should have a way to communicate with their family,” Archival noted.

The city is also looking into hiring a resident social worker to act as a "mother figure" to guide the teenagers, alongside new security personnel.

While the quick recovery of the minors was a relief, the escape highlights the urgent need for better care and tighter security. With a team of experts stepping in to assess the center, the city hopes to complete initial upgrades by December to ensure the facility truly offers these young people a second chance.