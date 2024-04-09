ESIM promotes sustainability

GLOBE announced it has rolled out its local prepaid electronic sim (eSIM).

Globe Prepaid local eSIM not only facilitates a more convenient and efficient communication experience but also promotes an eco-conscious lifestyle by reducing reliance on physical SIMs, and eliminating the use of plastic and carded distribution of eSIMs.

Eric Tanbauco, Globe’s vice president of Mobile Prepaid Business, said Globe’s “transition to eSIM technology plays a pivotal role in its digital-first strategy, greatly reducing its ecological footprint while offering customers a seamless way to embrace digital connectivity.” The Globe prepaid local eSIM is exclusive to new Globe prepaid mobile numbers.

Globe said it commits to enhancing its offerings and plans to enable the conversion of existing prepaid physical SIMs to eSIMs in the future. / KOC with PR