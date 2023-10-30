Espina: 30 years of paradise

A cocktail reception was held by Shangri-La Mactan, Cebu, to celebrate its 30 years. There was a brief video presentation of the history of the various Shangri-La chains, showcasing their growth and awards for service.

The welcome message from the general manager, Dave Junker, highlighted the hotel’s strong ties to the market, community, business, and tourism.

Since the pandemic, I missed some events at this hotel, but I kept in touch with shared news from my colleagues. All these memories, which are recorded in my diary, brought back memories of its roots in Cebu when my previous PR firm, Centerstage (consisting of five empowered women), managed its groundbreaking. I was also the co-chairperson with the then-general manager, Tim Wright, for the community projects that the American Chamber had for schoolchildren from selected public schools in Lapu-Lapu City.

For many years, Shangri-La co-hosted numerous local, national, and international business events and IT exhibits during the annual Cebu Business Months of the Cebu Chamber of Commerce and Industry (CCCI) Tourism Congress, which I then chaired, as well as several trade exhibits. We also organized several CCCI projects, including the East Asian Tourism Forum, which was attended by some 12 Asian countries, and our guests enjoyed the hotel’s amenities, food and beverage, and health-related services in sports, spa and sauna.

The scenic landscape of Shangri-La is felt as soon as guests enter the gate, driving through winding roads amid verdant greens. The main lobby and ballroom have always been expansive.

We never missed the Yuletide activities, such as lighting the glittering Christmas tree, the Dragon dance, palm reading, and feasting during the Chinese New Year.

I’d like to thank Robby Alugar for arranging the hotel’s service car for us, Aissa de la Cruz, Chinggay Utzurrum (who was commended for her attire) and Honey Loop. During the long drive to the hotel, we shared beautiful memories at Shangri-La. By the way, Julius and Nelia Neri came with their transportation and won a raffle for an overnight stay at Shangri-La. My editor, Luis Quibranza III, also won an overnight stay.

The cocktails featured special Chinese food, among other specialties of the resort, and the anniversary cake was a delectable miniature made of chocolates and cream, served with coffee, tea or wine.

Happy anniversary!