Espina: A tribute

SMILES. Atty. Ria Lidia Espina (dean, University of Cebu School of Law); Atty. Maricar Tallo (special assistant to the chancellor); Atty. Augusto Go; Elizabeth Go; Atty. Jack Sarausad (UC executive vice chancellor); Atty. RC Panugaling (UC Med human resource director) — all lawyers are UC Law alumni.
Published on

“In My Diary” pays tribute to Atty. Augusto Go, who recently celebrated his 90th birthday with family and friends at the Marco Polo Plaza Cebu. The event was organized by his wife, Elizabeth, and their family.

GUEST. Rudy Aviles, University of Cebu faculty and theater director.
OTHER EVENTS. From left: UCMed human resources director Atty. Rey Cris Panugaling; assistant to the chancellor of the UC Atty. Maricar Joy Tañeda; UC School of Law dean Atty. Ria Lidia Espina; and a friend at the acquaintance party and honoring of judges and new lawyers of the UC School of Law.
I first met Attorney Go in the mid-1960s, during my early years in Cebu. Over time, we attended many business, civic and academic events together. I have seen how his leadership has touched the lives of many. Attorney Go has generously provided scholarships to the less fortunate, including the children of some of my household helpers and friends. His generosity is shared by his wife, Elizabeth, and their children.

MILESTONE. The birthday celebration of Atty. Augusto Go at the Marco Polo Plaza Cebu gathered prominent leaders in the business and civic sectors. It was a well-managed event supervised by wife, Elizabeth (right photo) and family. Middle photo shows guests from the University of San Jose-Recoletos led by Fr. President Eduardo S. Celiz Jr., OAR and Fr. Anthony Morillo, OAR.
Happy birthday, dear friend, from Sonny Espina and myself, a fellow educator.

