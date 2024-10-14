Espina: A tribute

“In My Diary” pays tribute to Atty. Augusto Go, who recently celebrated his 90th birthday with family and friends at the Marco Polo Plaza Cebu. The event was organized by his wife, Elizabeth, and their family.
I first met Attorney Go in the mid-1960s, during my early years in Cebu. Over time, we attended many business, civic and academic events together. I have seen how his leadership has touched the lives of many. Attorney Go has generously provided scholarships to the less fortunate, including the children of some of my household helpers and friends. His generosity is shared by his wife, Elizabeth, and their children.
Happy birthday, dear friend, from Sonny Espina and myself, a fellow educator.