Espina: Academic scholarships

Schools, socio-civic and business organizations award high school and college scholarships to deserving students who excel in their academic ranking and/or special skills. There are also schools which help students in need of financial assistance to be able to finish college. Some become working students in the various departments of the school.

These scholars, upon graduation, land in many lucrative jobs. I met so many working in some international cruise lines. More than these, a good number establish their own schools, businesses and foundations. A few land in top positions in the government.

How rewarding, indeed.