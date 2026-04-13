Espina: Achievements

The quest for the recognition of achievements has long been one of the goals of various socio-civic organizations.
The Philippines Foundation Inc. honored outstanding individuals through “The Valuable Filipinos” awards, recognizing excellence in the academe, business and industry, and socio-civic and community service. The project was initiated by civic leader Hernan Streegan. Other award-giving initiatives were led by distinguished figures such as Norberto Quisumbing Jr., Joseph Gaisano, Francisco Benedicto, Anita Sanchez and Amparo Rodil, along with many other prominent leaders.
Thereafter, civic clubs such as Zonta Club I and Women in Travel shifted their focus to recognizing the achievements of women leaders.
I have been fortunate to be part of several award-giving foundations and civic organizations. The Philippines Foundation Inc., for instance, conferred the Valuable Filipinos Awards on individuals who excelled in business and industry, community programs, academic pursuits and religious projects.
Business leader Norberto Quisumbing Jr. also initiated the Baul Awards, further promoting excellence and service. Among the notable foundations and organizations that continue to uplift Filipino achievement are Punla Foundation Inc., led by Norberto Quisumbing Jr.; Amparito L. Lhuillier Educational Foundation; WeCare Foundation, founded by Ramon Sebastian; and Perlas Awards (Valuable Filipinos) of the Philippines Foundation, spearheaded by Hernan Streegan.
Through these initiatives, the spirit of recognition and service continues to inspire generations of Filipinos to strive for excellence and contribute meaningfully to society. (To be continued)