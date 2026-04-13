Espina: Achievements

The quest for the recognition of achievements has long been one of the goals of various socio-civic organizations.

The Philippines Foundation Inc. honored outstanding individuals through “The Valuable Filipinos” awards, recognizing excellence in the academe, business and industry, and socio-civic and community service. The project was initiated by civic leader Hernan Streegan. Other award-giving initiatives were led by distinguished figures such as Norberto Quisumbing Jr., Joseph Gaisano, Francisco Benedicto, Anita Sanchez and Amparo Rodil, along with many other prominent leaders.